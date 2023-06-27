New 24/7 Mexican restaurant to not open until September

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop located in northeast Rochester is set to open in September.

The restaurant was initially planned to open June, but the owner said that they needed more time due to construction.

Giliberto’s is a 24/7 Mexican restaurant that has both dine-in and drive-thru. It currently has restaurants open in Owatonna, Mankato, St. Cloud, and Willmar.

The Rochester branch will be located at 5550 Highway 52 N on Bandel Road NW.

