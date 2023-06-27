Minnesota Senator Tina Smith meets with local dairy farmers to discuss industry concerns

To recognize local dairy farmers, Minnesota Senator Tina Smith toured a family farm in rural Kenyon Tuesday.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s National Dairy Month, a prominent industry in the region. To recognize local dairy farmers, Minnesota Senator Tina Smith toured a family farm in rural Kenyon Tuesday.

Bombay Dairy Farm is a two-generation family business run by Wayne Lexvold.

“We work seven days a week, 16-hour days, and I want my grandchildren to farm,” he said.

Tuesday, Minnesota Senator Tina Smith, who serves as a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, visited the farm to talk with Lexvold along with other local farmers.

“It is a particularly difficult time for Minnesota dairy farmers and farmers across the country,” she said.

The farmers brought up several concerns like growing operation costs. Senator Smith says producers make a profit of 12 to 15 cents for every dollar. Jon Huseth owns a dairy farm out of Goodhue and feels the impact of this system.

“Everybody else maintains their profit, but when you’re at the bottom of the commodity chain, it gets tight,” he said.

They also rose questions on the Dairy Margin Coverage Program, a plan aimed at protecting dairy producers when the difference between the all milk price and the average feed price (the margin) falls below a certain dollar amount selected by the producer.

MN Milk Executive Director Lucas Sjostrom said, “Our dairies have to grow to compete so if we want to keep protecting the same size dairy, DMC has to grow with it.”

Another issue brought up is labor shortages. Senator Smith says reevaluating immigration labor policies is a possible solution.

“We have to be able to have strong border security. We have to be able to have a sensible, sane immigration policy that is bringing people into this country who want to work, because that’s what we need,” she said.

Also Tuesday, Senator Smith was in Owatonna touring the RISE Modular’s facility, a construction company that’s using federal funds to boost affordable housing supply.

Senator Tina Smith in Owatonna
Senator Tina Smith in Owatonna(KTTC)

