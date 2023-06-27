Jodi Huisentruit missing 28 years
Tuesday marks 28 years since an Iowa news anchor went missing.
Jodi Huisentruit failed to show up to work in Mason City on July 27th 19-95, and hasn’t been seen since.
Police believe she was abducted on her way to work.
They found signs of a struggle outside the car she was driving, and her belongings were left behind - including a bent car key.
No arrests have been made, and Jodi’s whereabouts remain unknown.
She was legally declared dead in 2001.
A private investigator continues to look into the disappearance, and says he believes there are still people who can help solve the mystery.
