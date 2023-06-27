Hazy, warm sunshine today; Midweek thunderstorms possible

High temps will be in the 80s for the next several days
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a couple of mild and unsettled days in the area, our weather is shifting back to summer mode today as bright, warm, hazy sunshine will dominate our sky. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 80s for the first time since Saturday. The thick haze aloft is a product of Canadian wildfires, but at this point, the air quality is expected to remain in the moderate range of the air quality index.

Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temps in the 80s.
Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temps in the 80s.(KTTC)

A storm system approaching from South Dakota will trigger scattered thunderstorms that will arrive in our local area around midnight tonight. There will be a chance of sparse, isolated thunderstorms during the night, with partly cloudy skies surrounding those rain chances. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low 60s.

There will be chances of showers late this evening and during the day on Wednesday. A few...
There will be chances of showers late this evening and during the day on Wednesday. A few showers will develop south in the area on Friday.(KTTC)

Wednesday looks to bring the best chance for rain this week and it may come in two rounds. The morning will feature isolated showers and thunderstorms in the early to mid-morning hours. There may be a lull that lasts several hours after that before another round of thunderstorms fires up and rumbles in from the northwest in the late afternoon or evening. A few of those evening storms may become strong to severe. Rochester and much of the surrounding area will be at level two of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook. Some of the storms may produce large hail and damaging winds and a tornado can’t be ruled out. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s with a south breeze.

There will be chances of thunderstorms in the morning and evening hours tomorrow.
There will be chances of thunderstorms in the morning and evening hours tomorrow.(KTTC)
There will be a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, some of which may become severe in the...
There will be a chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, some of which may become severe in the evening. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible.(KTTC)

After a sunny and warm day Thursday that will feature high temperatures in the mid-80s, there will be a chance of sparse showers and a stray thunderstorm on Friday, mainly south of Interstate 90. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

The weekend will be sunny and fairly quiet with seasonably warm conditions. High temperatures on both days will be in the low 80s.

High temps will be in the low 80s for the next several days. The best chances for rainfall will...
High temps will be in the low 80s for the next several days. The best chances for rainfall will be on Wednesday and Friday.(KTTC)

Next week may be a bit warmer in our area. Expect high temperatures in the mid and possibly upper 80s at times with chances of isolated thunderstorms on Independence Day and next Wednesday.

Temps will be seasonably warm this week. Next week will be slightly warmer with readings in the...
Temps will be seasonably warm this week. Next week will be slightly warmer with readings in the mid and upper 80s at times.(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outage
Power restored to nearly 2.4K RPU customers
Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
UPDATE: Two people identified after drowning in Silver Bay Sunday
Spotted Lanternfly
Minnesota Department of Agriculture warning SE Minnesotans to look out for spotted lanternfly
Megan Kingsbury speaks at her sister Madeline's memorial service
‘Her story touched a lot of people’: Family, friends, and more attend Madeline Kingsbury’s Memorial
Still photo of handcuffs.
Texas man arrested at Howard County Fair after spraying multiple people with pepper spray

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather
KTTC WX - Isolated showers ahead
A few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon. Aside from that, we'll enjoy occasional...
Hazy skies return; Isolated rain chances ahead
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Breezy and mild today; warmer temps ahead with isolated storms