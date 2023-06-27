Firework sales kick off, fire department warns about dry conditions.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Fourth of July is quickly approaching, and fireworks stands across the country are gearing up to rake in sales, but recent dry weather is raising some concerns.

In parking lots around Rochester, tents have begun popping up housing thousands of dollars’ worth of fireworks.

Tim Bachtle has been in the firework business for more than 22 years, owning Vapor of Smoke Fireworks, a local stand from Owatonna. Bachtle explained the Rochester market is strong when it comes to sales.

“The last three years have been our record sales, starting off with the COVID season that was a record, and then the last two years have been good and we’re right on track pace for last year’s numbers so things are going good,” Bachtle said.

Bachtle explained a typical firework stand will operate for two weeks, and over the course of those 14 days, sales double each day.

“The last three years have been our record sales, starting off with the covid season that was a record, and then the last two years have been good and we’re right on track pace for last year’s numbers so things are going good,” Bachtle added.

In Minnesota finding big fireworks can be tricky due to a law passed in 2002 banning the sale of explosive and aerial fireworks.

“We see a lot of people generally wanting black cats, and firecrackers or aerials but there not legal here unfortunately so they tend to go for the smaller packs not really wanting to go for anything too big most of the time because the stuff that they want to get is bigger, they can’t get that here,” operator of TNT Fireworks Jordan Entsminger said.

Even the ones selling fireworks have some reminders want to remind everyone to be safe.

“Make sure to dunk them in water when your done so were not starting any fires,” Enstminger said.

With recent dry conditions, Rochester Fire Department (RFD) warns to be extra vigilant.

“Keeping those fireworks contained as much as possible and under control is going to be your best bet so nothing gets out of hands and catches something on fire that you’re not seeing,” motor operator Spencer Klemm said.

RFD also reminds that you should never look into the fountain of the firework in case something goes wrong. It is also recommended to have a water source like a hose or bucket on hand.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.