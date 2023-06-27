Caitlin Clark wins Collegiate Women’s Athlete of the Year

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark was honored as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark calls to the crowd for support after making two intentional foul free...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark calls to the crowd for support after making two intentional foul free throws against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten women's tournament Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 105-72. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark was honored as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year on Monday night.

She received the Honda Cup in a ceremony at UCLA. It's the second consecutive year that a women's basketball player won the award as South Carolina's Aliyah Boston was the recipient in 2022. Overall, 17 basketball players have won the Honda Cup — the most of any sport.

Clark, the AP women's basketball Player of the Year, helped Iowa reach the national championship game for the first time in school history this past April before the team lost to LSU.

The junior became the first Division I women's basketball player to have over 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season.

Other finalists for the award were Texas senior volleyball player Logan Eggleston and Stanford sophomore golfer Rose Zhang.

“It's so cool, different from other awards shows,” Clark said. “You meet people that play every other sport and see how amazing they are. It's the best of the best in the 12 sports. That's the coolest part for me. I get to see how they live their lives.”

Clark said she tries to goto other Iowa women's sporting events to cheer on her fellow Hawkeyes.

“It makes me want to watch and support them even more,” Clark said. “If you’re not watching women’s sports you’re truly missing out. Now is the time to tune in as the sky’s the limit for women’s sports.”

Most Read

Power outage
Power restored to nearly 2.4K RPU customers
Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
UPDATE: Two people identified after drowning in Silver Bay Sunday
Spotted Lanternfly
Minnesota Department of Agriculture warning SE Minnesotans to look out for spotted lanternfly
Megan Kingsbury speaks at her sister Madeline's memorial service
‘Her story touched a lot of people’: Family, friends, and more attend Madeline Kingsbury’s Memorial
Still photo of handcuffs.
Texas man arrested at Howard County Fair after spraying multiple people with pepper spray

Latest News

Wedding barn
Wisconsin bill to regulate wedding barns and overhaul state liquor laws wins bipartisan support
FILE - Attendees watch the 170th University of Wisconsin-Madison commencement ceremony at Camp...
Wisconsin governor vows budget veto if GOP cuts diversity funds from university system
Electric Vehicle Charging
Wisconsin Republicans vote to raise electric vehicle fees
FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline on Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. A plan to...
Milwaukee bankruptcy avoidance plan up for approval in Wisconsin Legislature