Air quality issues continue; Storm chances return Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires have returned to SE MN and NE IA. The poor air quality will continue into Thursday.

Air quality alert (KTTC)

An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect for all of SE MN and NE IA until 12 a.m. Thursday. We’ll keep a close eye on if this is extended through the daytime hours on Thursday.

Surface smoke forecast (KTTC)

With the surface wind out of the SE on Wednesday, another round of thick smoke could be possible across SE MN and NE IA. The current air quality forecast places our region in the unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air quality forecast (KTTC)

I do think our air quality will go back and forth between unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for everyone on Wednesday. Our air quality will be around the moderate level on Thursday and Friday.

Storm outlook Wednesday (KTTC)

The latest storm outlook from the Storm Prediction Center calls for scattered showers and storms through the day on Wednesday. However, the latest model trends have pushed storm development to the east of the Mississippi River, IF that trend continues, we could miss out on showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Futuretrack (KTTC)

Our best chance of rain Wednesday will be early in the morning before sunrise. Rainfall amounts don’t appear to be too impressive with this round of showers. Maybe close to 0.10-0.20″ of rain.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

