Air quality issues continue; Storm chances return Wednesday

Air quality alert will be in effect until Thursday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires have returned to SE MN and NE IA. The poor air quality will continue into Thursday.

Air quality alert
Air quality alert(KTTC)

An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect for all of SE MN and NE IA until 12 a.m. Thursday. We’ll keep a close eye on if this is extended through the daytime hours on Thursday.

Surface smoke forecast
Surface smoke forecast(KTTC)

With the surface wind out of the SE on Wednesday, another round of thick smoke could be possible across SE MN and NE IA. The current air quality forecast places our region in the unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air quality forecast
Air quality forecast(KTTC)

I do think our air quality will go back and forth between unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy for everyone on Wednesday. Our air quality will be around the moderate level on Thursday and Friday.

Storm outlook Wednesday
Storm outlook Wednesday(KTTC)

The latest storm outlook from the Storm Prediction Center calls for scattered showers and storms through the day on Wednesday. However, the latest model trends have pushed storm development to the east of the Mississippi River, IF that trend continues, we could miss out on showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Futuretrack
Futuretrack(KTTC)

Our best chance of rain Wednesday will be early in the morning before sunrise. Rainfall amounts don’t appear to be too impressive with this round of showers. Maybe close to 0.10-0.20″ of rain.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spotted Lanternfly
Minnesota Department of Agriculture warning SE Minnesotans to look out for spotted lanternfly
Power outage
Power restored to nearly 2.4K RPU customers
Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
UPDATE: Two people identified after drowning in Silver Bay Sunday
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Megan Kingsbury speaks at her sister Madeline's memorial service
‘Her story touched a lot of people’: Family, friends, and more attend Madeline Kingsbury’s Memorial

Latest News

KTTC WX - Smoke and haze continues
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Air Quality Alert Through Wednesday; Midweek Severe Storms Possible
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Hazy, warm sunshine today; Midweek thunderstorms possible