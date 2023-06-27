Air Quality Alert Through Wednesday; Midweek Severe Storms Possible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a couple of mild and unsettled days in the area, our weather is shifting back to summer mode while we once again deal with smoky haze from wildfires happening in Canada. Expect hazy sunshine this afternoon with high temperatures in the low 80s for the first time since Saturday. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect until midnight Thursday morning as the Air Quality Index will be in the red range for much of the time, or in other words, unhealthy for all people.

A storm system approaching from South Dakota will trigger scattered thunderstorms to our west and those will arrive in our local area around midnight tonight. There will be a chance of sparse, isolated thunderstorms during the night with partly cloudy skies surrounding those rain chances and overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Wednesday looks to bring the best chance for rain this week and it may come in two rounds. The morning will feature isolated showers and thunderstorms in the early to mid-morning hours. There may be a lull that lasts several hours after that before another round of thunderstorms fires up and rumbles in from the northwest in the late afternoon or evening. A few of those evening storms may become strong to severe. Rochester and much of the surrounding area will be at level two of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook. Some of the storms may produce large hail and damaging winds and a tornado can’t be ruled out. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s with a south breeze.

After a sunny and warm day Thursday that will feature high temperatures in the mid-80s, there will be a chance of sparse showers and a stray thunderstorm on Friday, mainly south of Interstate 90. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

The weekend will be sunny and fairly quiet with seasonably warm conditions. High temperatures on both days will be in the low 80s.

Next week may be a bit warmer in our area. Expect high temperatures in the mid and possibly upper 80s at times with chances of isolated thunderstorms on Independence Day and next Wednesday.

