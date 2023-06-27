Air quality alert issued for several MN regions due to wildfire smoke

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level...
Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and could aggravate heart and lung diseases as well as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.(KEYC Photo/Marissa Voss)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an Air Quality Alert for several regions of the state, due to wildfire smoke.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, and could aggravate heart and lung diseases as well as cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Symptoms can include chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing, and fatigue.

The regions included in the alert include southern, east central, and northeast Minnesota. The alert will be in effect from Tues., June 27, until Thurs., June 29, at midnight.

The affected area includes the Twin Cities metro, Albert Lea, Marshall, Worthington, Rochester, Hinckley, Winona, Mankato, Two Harbors, Hibbing, Ely, Duluth, and the tribal nations of Upper Sioux, Prairie Island, Mille Lacs, Grand Portage, and Fond du Lac.

Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec moved into eastern and southern Minn. late Monday, and ground-level smoke continued through early Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spotted Lanternfly
Minnesota Department of Agriculture warning SE Minnesotans to look out for spotted lanternfly
Power outage
Power restored to nearly 2.4K RPU customers
Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
UPDATE: Two people identified after drowning in Silver Bay Sunday
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Megan Kingsbury speaks at her sister Madeline's memorial service
‘Her story touched a lot of people’: Family, friends, and more attend Madeline Kingsbury’s Memorial

Latest News

Jodi Huisentruit
Tuesday marks 28 years since Jodi Huisentruit disappearance
Miss West Central
New Miss Minnesota focuses on reducing disposable plastic
Today marks 28 years since Jodi Huisentruit went missing.
Jodi Huisentruit missing for 28 years
Fireworks are illegal to purchase, possess or use within the city limits of Colorado Springs.
Firework sales kick off, fire department warns about dry conditions