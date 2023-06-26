Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The world famous water skiing squirrel made a stop in Rochester Monday to show off her skills.

Twiggy has been entertaining people with her water ski show since 1979, according to their website. She has travelled across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Bermuda, and Germany.

It all started with Chuck and Lou Ann Best when they rescued a baby squirrel in 1978 and decided they were going to teach her how to ski while on their river outings.

Twiggy got her name because she always chewed the leaves off of Lou Ann’s house plants and left nothing but twigs.

In November of 1997, Chuck Best had a heart attack and drowned while saving the life of his step father. Lou Ann canceled all shows currently booked for the winter 1998, until one day a squirrel showed up at her sliding glass door. Lou Ann let the squirrel into the house and immediately started working on water ski training in order to continue on the business.

After her husband’s passing, Lou Ann decided to make water safety an important part of Twiggy’s act. She created a squirrel-sized life jacket for Twiggy to wear in her performances and all of Twiggy’s shows were focused on water safety.

After 39 years and 8 squirrels trained, Lou Ann retired.

Lou Ann’s son, Chuck Best Jr. decided to take on the family business and continue Twiggy’s story. Twiggy is now the spokes animal for The National Safe Boating Council’s “Wear It” Campaign promoting water safety all over the world.

Chuck and his fiancé, Toni, joined Midwest Access with Twiggy to share more about their story.

You can learn more about the history of Twiggy and upcoming shows here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.