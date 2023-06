ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Stop by outside the NorthStar House Shelter from 3:30-6:30pm for root beer floats, games, and more. Tuesday June 27th, Panera Bread North is also doing a fundraiser for the shelter from 4pm-8pm with 20% of sales going to Family Promise when you show the attached flyer!

Panera Bread (KTTC)

