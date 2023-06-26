Texas man arrested at Howard County Fair after spraying multiple people with pepper spray

Still photo of handcuffs.
Still photo of handcuffs.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESCO, Iowa (KTTC) – One man was arrested Saturday at the Howard County Fair after spraying multiple people with pepper spray.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office took a call of an assault at the Fairgrounds that had happened between 12-2 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the alleged assault involved a carnival games supervisor and an employee. During the alleged assault, multiple people were sprayed with a chemical substance believed to be pepper spray.

Terry Harley, 43, was arrested on Sunday for assault causing injury and assault causing serious injury.

Harley is alleged to have used the pepper spray without provocation and with intent.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Memorial Service for Madeline Kingsbury at 1:00 p.m.
Rochester police asking for help identifying people at shooting scene
Rochester police asking for help identifying people at shooting scene
Megan Kingsbury speaks at her sister Madeline's memorial service
‘Her story touched a lot of people’: Family, friends, and more attend Madeline Kingsbury’s Memorial
Mantorville celebrates Stagecoach Days.
Mantorville celebrates Stagecoach Days
Rochesterfest
Rochesterfest Parade start time updated

Latest News

FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will...
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot
Power outage
Power restored to nearly 2.4K RPU customers
Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel.
Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel joins Midwest Access
Family Promise Rochester, a nonprofit that provides shelter and services to families in need,...
Family Promise Day at the Northstar House Shelter