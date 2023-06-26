Texas man arrested at Howard County Fair after spraying multiple people with pepper spray

CRESCO, Iowa (KTTC) – One man was arrested Saturday at the Howard County Fair after spraying multiple people with pepper spray.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office took a call of an assault at the Fairgrounds that had happened between 12-2 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the alleged assault involved a carnival games supervisor and an employee. During the alleged assault, multiple people were sprayed with a chemical substance believed to be pepper spray.

Terry Harley, 43, was arrested on Sunday for assault causing injury and assault causing serious injury.

Harley is alleged to have used the pepper spray without provocation and with intent.

