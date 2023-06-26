Power restored to nearly 2.4K RPU customers

UPDATE: Power was restored to 2,397 Rochester Public Utilities customers by 10:45 a.m. Monday.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) is reporting a power outage Monday morning.

The outage map shows 2,397 customers without power as of 10:16 a.m. near Highway 52 and Civic Center Drive.

Crews are actively working to fix the issue.

You can see the outage map here.

