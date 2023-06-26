Public invited to attend open house for the regional sports and recreation complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The public is encouraged to attend the second open house for the regional sports and recreation complex project at Mayo Civic Center Tuesday.

There will be two sessions, the first will be from 3:30 p.m.-5: 00 p.m. and the second will be from 6 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. Both sessions will feature a 30-minute presentation.

Back in February, Rochester City Council authorized consulting firm ISG to study the needs of the community to determine what a sports complex may look like. This includes analyzing gaps and collecting community feedback.

ISG Project Executive Cyle Eerie said so far, they’ve seen strong community input. He said there will be three options presented Tuesday, all include sports and recreation components along with indoor and outdoor features.

“This about having conversations and saying what does it look like today and what is the Rochester community missing in terms of sports and recreation facilities,” Eerie said. “We have a lot to offer, but where are the areas for improvement.”

ISG will be presenting its findings to city council in July.

The project has a budget of $65 million. The Minnesota legislature approved using the local sales tax option to pay for the project. Residents will vote in November to approve the option.

Residents will also consider a flood control project, a housing project and a street reconstruction project.

