Pat Lund Classic 7 on 7 Football Tournament

ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday was the Pat Lund classic seven-on-seven football tournament. Teams from all over southeastern Minnesota and even one from Wisconsin taking part in Elgin.

Even though it is the beginning of summer for most of these kids, they got the chance to compete against others during the offseason. The event is meant to remember the lasting legacy left by Pat.

“He’s the one that made football and all sports in this area really really fun and really really competitive,” said tournament co-founder and director, Travis Walch. “We all wanted to get home after our games on Friday nights to see what was going on and what he was going to say about this team and that team. It started with that. We didn’t plan on it being a memorial at this point. He was on board. He was here every year he could be for this, and so thankful he was willing to say, ‘Yeah, I want to be a part of it’.”

The event also doubled as a fundraiser. Thanks to the Lund family, all proceeds from today were donated to “AEDs for Aidan.” In turn, AEDs will be distributed to select schools that participated.

Cannon Falls won the Round Robin and Menomonie (WI) won the bracket challenge.

