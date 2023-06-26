Minnesota Department of Agriculture warning SE Minnesotans to look out for spotted lanternfly

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is asking folks in Southeast Minnesota to be on the lookout for some invasive species.

Tree of heaven is an invasive weed and preferred host for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect. These two pests have not been found in the state but are spreading towards Minnesota’s southeast border from the Northeast of the U.S.

The Department of Ag is asking residents in Goodhue, Houston, Fillmore, Wabasha and Winona counties to look for the invasive species and if they find it, report it to the state.

Tree of heaven is typically found along roadsides and near railways, and spotted lanternfly come out around mid to late July.

The insect can damage certain types of fruit which can impact the ag industry in the state.

“It’s an insect that is in the group of insects that create honeydew so one of the big problems is that this insect will create so much honeydew that is will get on the grapes, get on the apples and it can cause sodium mold to grow and then the fruit becomes rotten and it’s not marketable,” MN Department of Agriculture entomologist Angie Ambourn said.

If you come across what you think is either of these invasive species, report it to MDA using its report a pest service at 1-888-545-6684.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.