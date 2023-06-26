Minnesota Department of Agriculture warning SE Minnesotans to look out for spotted lanternfly

The MN Department of Ag is asking SE Minnesotans to look out for spotted lanternfly.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is asking folks in Southeast Minnesota to be on the lookout for some invasive species.

Tree of heaven is an invasive weed and preferred host for the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect. These two pests have not been found in the state but are spreading towards Minnesota’s southeast border from the Northeast of the U.S.

The Department of Ag is asking residents in Goodhue, Houston, Fillmore, Wabasha and Winona counties to look for the invasive species and if they find it, report it to the state.

Tree of heaven is typically found along roadsides and near railways, and spotted lanternfly come out around mid to late July.

The insect can damage certain types of fruit which can impact the ag industry in the state.

“It’s an insect that is in the group of insects that create honeydew so one of the big problems is that this insect will create so much honeydew that is will get on the grapes, get on the apples and it can cause sodium mold to grow and then the fruit becomes rotten and it’s not marketable,” MN Department of Agriculture entomologist Angie Ambourn said.

If you come across what you think is either of these invasive species, report it to MDA using its report a pest service at 1-888-545-6684.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WATCH: Memorial Service for Madeline Kingsbury at 1:00 p.m.
Rochester police asking for help identifying people at shooting scene
Rochester police asking for help identifying people at shooting scene
Megan Kingsbury speaks at her sister Madeline's memorial service
‘Her story touched a lot of people’: Family, friends, and more attend Madeline Kingsbury’s Memorial
Power outage
Power restored to nearly 2.4K RPU customers
Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday
UPDATE: Two people drown near Black Beach in Silver Bay Sunday

Latest News

Spotted lanternfly
City hall construction
Geothermal well construction begins at Rochester City Hall
FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will...
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot
Hy-Vee dietitian
Alea Lester Fite is joining us today on Midwest Access