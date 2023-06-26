Hazy skies return; Isolated rain chances ahead
Rain chances remain limited
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester missed out on A LOT of rainfall this past weekend. Some areas in SE MN and NE IA saw rainfall amounts reach nearly 2-5″ of rain.
The Mason City area saw around 3-5″ of rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Portions of Floyd, Mitchell, and Howard Counties were around 2-4″ of rain by the end of the weekend. Rainfall amounts near I-35 in Freeborn County were around 0.5-1″. Notice the light blue color near Rochester and areas to the east, showers and storms fell apart this weekend and only produced around 0.10-0.50″ of rain over the weekend.
Isolated rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday and stray chances on Friday.
High temperatures this week will be in the lower 80s Tuesday through the upcoming weekend.
Nick
