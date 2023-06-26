Hazy skies return; Isolated rain chances ahead

Rain chances remain limited
A few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon. Aside from that, we'll enjoy occasional...
A few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon. Aside from that, we'll enjoy occasional sunshine and a cool northwest breeze.(KTTC)
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester missed out on A LOT of rainfall this past weekend. Some areas in SE MN and NE IA saw rainfall amounts reach nearly 2-5″ of rain.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

The Mason City area saw around 3-5″ of rainfall on Saturday and Sunday. Portions of Floyd, Mitchell, and Howard Counties were around 2-4″ of rain by the end of the weekend. Rainfall amounts near I-35 in Freeborn County were around 0.5-1″. Notice the light blue color near Rochester and areas to the east, showers and storms fell apart this weekend and only produced around 0.10-0.50″ of rain over the weekend.

Precip forecast
Precip forecast(KTTC)

Isolated rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday and stray chances on Friday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures this week will be in the lower 80s Tuesday through the upcoming weekend.

Nick

