Family Promise Day at the Northstar House Shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –You can help people who are experiencing homelessness in our community.

Family Promise Rochester, a nonprofit that provides shelter and services to families in need, is holding a celebration Monday as a thank you for your continued support.

There will be root beer floats, games, and more from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. outside the organization’s Northstar House Shelter off 1st Street Northwest.

Donations are being accepted that will benefit the shelter.

Items like paper towels, toilet paper, new pillows, hand soap, and liquid laundry detergent are welcome.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.