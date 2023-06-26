Chris Norton Foundation’s 4th Annual Wheelchair Camp is in full action

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Chris Norton Foundation began their 4th annual wheelchair camp Sunday morning at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch.

Chris Norton is a former football defensive back at Luther College. However, he was paralyzed while playing in 2010.

Since then, Norton created a nonprofit foundation to raise money for those with spinal cord injuries in the Midwest. He and his wife founded the wheelchair camp to provide a supportive and inspiring environment for youth with physical challenges of all levels.

The smiles are priceless when people are doing things that they didn’t think they could do or didn’t think they could participate in [...]. It might not be the ideal situation of how you want to participate, but just participating and being involved just makes your day.

