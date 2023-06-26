Breezy and mild today; warmer temps ahead with isolated storms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought showers and thunderstorms to the region over the weekend continues to impact our area today. Low clouds and spotty showers are lingering on the western edge of the system, keeping the small threat of showers around for a few more hours. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds with a cool northwest breeze in the wake of that storm system’s departure from the region. Expect high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s today with a gusty northwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour until the early evening.

As high pressure approaches from the northwest, we’ll enjoy a quiet night that will feature clear skies and light northwest winds. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

After a sunny and warm Tuesday that will feature temperatures in the low 80s, a few more isolated thunderstorms will move into the area starting in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday. A few of the storms that develop later in the day may become strong to severe and much of the area is outlined in the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook at level one of five. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be possible. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

The seasonably warm weather will linger through the end of the week. Thursday will feature bright, warm sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-80s before a cold front triggers thunderstorms late Friday. Readings will be in the low to mid-80s Friday afternoon.

A few isolated showers will be possible behind the cold front on Saturday with occasional sunshine in the area and high temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Expect abundant sunshine on Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

