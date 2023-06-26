Breezy and cool today; Warm sunshine and thunderstorm chances are ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool air continues to flow into the region today on the backside of the storm system that brought isolated showers and thunderstorms over the weekend. Light rain showers will linger in the area until early in the afternoon when the clouds will break up and bright, late June sunshine will get a chance to warm temperatures a bit. Expect highs in the mid-70s today with a gusty northwest breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour until the early evening.

As high pressure approaches from the northwest, we’ll enjoy a quiet night that will feature clear skies and light northwest winds. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

After a sunny and warm Tuesday that will feature temperatures in the low 80s, a few more isolated thunderstorms will move into the area starting in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday. A few of the storms that develop later in the day may become strong to severe and much of the area is outlined in the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook at level one of five. Large hail and strong wind gusts will be possible. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

The seasonably warm weather will linger through the end of the week. Thursday will feature bright, warm sunshine with high temperatures in the mid-80s before a cold front triggers thunderstorms late Friday. Readings will be in the low to mid-80s Friday afternoon.

A few isolated showers will be possible behind the cold front on Saturday with occasional sunshine in the area and high temperatures will be around 80 degrees. Expect abundant sunshine on Sunday with high temperatures in the low 80s.

