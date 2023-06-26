Auction event for school supplies held at Lewiston-Altura Intermediate School

The Lewiston-Altura Intermediate School has ceased operations and an auction for school supplies is being held.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the Lewiston-Altura Intermediate School ceasing operations, an auction event is being held to sell school supplies.

The Lewiston Altura School Board decided to close the Lewiston-Altura Intermediate School at the end of the 2022-2023 academic year. The board planned to house the 5th graders at the Elementary School and 6th graders at the High School.

The auction featured a variety of school supplies including classroom furniture, sporting equipment, student lockers, landscaping equipment, and many other items.

It was time for the intermediate school to close for many reasons. There has been a lot of flashbacks and memories that have come forward that are really precious and I am hoping that those will continue into the future.

Lewiston-Altura School District Superintendent Gwen Carman

