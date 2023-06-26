Alea Lester Fite is joining us today on Midwest Access

Hy-Vee dietitian
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hy-Vee dietitian Alea Lester Fite explains the Healthy You subscription program where you will have access to a Hy-Vee dietitian, receive personalized nutrition advice and coaching, as well as access to virtual Hy-Vee classes and other online resources.

To learn more about the program reach out to your local Hy-Vee dietitian today or visit them here.

