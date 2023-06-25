WATCH: Memorial Service for Madeline Kingsbury at 1:00 p.m.

By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The memorial service for Madeline Kingsbury is at 1:00 p.m. on the campus of Winona State University.

The mother of two went missing on March 31. Her body was found June 8.

You can watch the service in the player below.

NOTE: Other programming will play on the livestream until the service is set to begin at 1:00 p.m.

