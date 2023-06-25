Stray showers tonight; Seasonal temperatures this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa finally managed some rainfall between Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. Areas west of I-35 and northeast Iowa saw the highest amounts, while areas east of the interstate in southeast Minnesota received a few tenths of an inch. A viewer reported having 4.9″ of rain in Mason City, while the official total in Rochester for the weekend was 0.50″.

Rain totals (KTTC)

A few stray to isolated showers remain possible during the evening, wrapping up after 10 pm. Mostly cloudy skies will remain overnight with temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will remain breezy out of the northwest at 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

High pressure is expected to gain control of the Upper Midwest for the start of the work week, resulting in a quiet and pleasant Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees below normal in the mid-70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be strong out of the north at 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph. Sunshine returns for Tuesday with seasonal highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Upcoming rain chances (KTTC)

Seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s are expected throughout the upcoming week. Stray to isolated shower and thunderstorm chances are possible again later in the week on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

