Mantorville celebrates Stagecoach Days.

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – This weekend was wheels up for Mantorville’s annual Stagecoach Days.

It is a three-day celebration of history, music, art, theater and much more. Mantorville was named in 1853 and is an authentic Victorian frontier town, with many of its buildings dating back to the 1800s.

Dozens came out to enjoy food, games and other fun at this year’s celebration. New this year, a bake sale, which was a success.

“We’re raising some funds for the church and just having a lot of fun. I thought it was going to be hard to sell all of the treats, but we have sold a ton,” Stonebridge Church pastor Paul Singleton said.

The celebration will wrap up Sunday.

