Isolated storms continue on Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We FINALLY saw some rainfall overnight Saturday into Sunday in Rochester. Showers and thunderstorms stayed south of I-90 most of the day on Saturday until the overnight hours.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Radar estimated rainfall amounts south of I-90 ranged from 1-3″ stretching from Mason City into Mitchell County. Rainfall amounts were pretty impressive west of I-35 in Minnesota, but if you were east of the interstate, the rain struggled through most of the day. The official total at RST was 0.14″ of rain.

Day planner (KTTC)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return to the region Sunday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected as the low-pressure system moves to our east. Temperatures today will warm into the lower 70s with overcast skies.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will range from 0-0.25″ across most of SE MN and NE IA. The lucky ones will reach near or above 0.25″ of rain IF the isolated storms pass over your area. The timing of storms will be after 12 p.m.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Monday will be below seasonal averages in the middle 70s with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will warm back near seasonal averages through the rest of the week. Rain chances will stay stray to isolated on Wednesday, Friday, and early Saturday.

