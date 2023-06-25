Aidan Hegge Memorial Golf Tournament raises thousands to support mental health

ADAMS, Minn. (KTTC) – The third annual Aidan Hegge Memorial Golf Tournament saw a strong turnout Saturday and raised thousands of dollars to help people struggling with mental illness.

The event was held at the Cedar River Country Club in Adams. Aidan Hegge was 17-year-old when he died by suicide in July 2020. Proceeds from the event will go to Aidan’s Light, a nonprofit that advocates to stop youth suicide.

The event also featured other contests, a raffle and silent auction. 71 Local businesses and groups sponsored a hole on the course, raising more than $18,000.

“It’s so heartwarming, it’s very touching,” Aidan’s mother Jennifer Hegge said. “We have 36 golf teams, 38 golf teams, so we have 152 people and it’s just golfing, but we’ll have people come in for the silent auction and just our family and friends are here. “It’s just amazing and awesome to see everybody come together to support us to remember Aiden and to raise awareness for mental health.”

For more information on Aidans Light, click here.

If you or someone you know if struggling, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by calling 988.

