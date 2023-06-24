Rochesterfest Parade start time updated

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The start time for Saturday’s Rochesterfest Parade has been moved up to 1:30 p.m. due to weather conditions.

Rochesterfest along with the Rochester Police Department will continue to monitor weather conditions. Organizers are trying to complete the parade before severe weather arrives.

KTTC’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking the threat of strong to severe storms to develop along I-35 around 2 pm, with storms expected to reach the Rochester area between 3 pm & 4 pm. Large hail, strong winds, and a tornado or two are the primary threats across the KTTC viewing area. The severe threat is expected to wane after 8 pm.

