Rochester brewery hosts dog luau to support animal shelters

Kicking off the dog days of summer.
Kicking off the dog days of summer.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a “ruff” week, its time to relax and have a beer!

On Saturday, dogs from all over the Rochester area kicked off the dog days of summer at the LTS Brewing Company. The event was to raise awareness for dogs that need to be adopted. Camp Companion and Paw and Claws Humane Society brought dogs that were in need of a good time.

“We bring out adoptable dogs from Paws and Claws as well Camp Companion and then we have a couple dog vendors as well. We just trying to bring awareness to adoption and have people out for a fun time with their dogs. I’m a big dog person so just getting to meet all of the new dogs is the best part,” LTS Brewing operations manager, Carissa Darcy said.

Dressing to the theme was encourage.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elba MN
Elba residents shocked to see town church lose its bell, statue
Proposal for Driftless National Park canceled.
Proposal for Driftless National Park canceled
All restrooms at Rochester parks to close due to vandalism
You won't be hearing long siren tests every week starting July!
Outdoor warning siren schedule to change beginning July
Rochester police asking for help identifying people at shooting scene
Rochester police asking for help identifying people at shooting scene

Latest News

Rochesterfest
Rochesterfest Parade start time updated
Boil Water Advisory in Lewiston
Boil water notice lifted for Lewiston residents
All restrooms at Rochester parks to close due to vandalism
Minneapolis, MN
‘Swiftie-apolis’: Thousands of Taylor Swift fans prepare for concert