Rochester brewery hosts dog luau to support animal shelters

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a “ruff” week, its time to relax and have a beer!

On Saturday, dogs from all over the Rochester area kicked off the dog days of summer at the LTS Brewing Company. The event was to raise awareness for dogs that need to be adopted. Camp Companion and Paw and Claws Humane Society brought dogs that were in need of a good time.

“We bring out adoptable dogs from Paws and Claws as well Camp Companion and then we have a couple dog vendors as well. We just trying to bring awareness to adoption and have people out for a fun time with their dogs. I’m a big dog person so just getting to meet all of the new dogs is the best part,” LTS Brewing operations manager, Carissa Darcy said.

Dressing to the theme was encourage.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.