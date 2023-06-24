FIRST ALERT: Severe storms likely Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to impact southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa Saturday afternoon and evening. The best timing for severe storms in our area will be from 2-9 pm. Storms are expected to develop along and west of the I-35 corridor by 2 pm, arriving in Rochester around 3/4 pm. The majority of storms are expected to cross the Mississippi River by 9 pm. Large hail, strong to damaging winds, and a couple of tornados are going to the main hazards with this round of storms.

A Tornado Warning is in effect for Winneshiek, Howard, Mitchell, Chickasaw, Floyd, Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, and Handcock counties until 7 pm.

Additional isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible overnight, but severe weather is not expected once the main line exits our area. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 60s with breezy southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

On and off isolated showers are possible throughout the day Sunday with overcast skies. Afternoon temperatures will be cool in the upper 60s and low 70s with breezy northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Many areas look to receive at least one inch of rainfall, with localized higher amounts, by Sunday afternoon.

Seasonal temperatures in the mid to upper 70s settle in for the majority of the new work week. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected with stray shower chances possible Monday and Wednesday. The late week looks to feature additional rain chances for the region with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

