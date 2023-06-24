Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina. (Source: CNN, Micah Kimberlin/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CNN) - An interesting confrontation between a fisherman and an alligator in South Carolina was caught on camera.

The moment was captured on a video taken on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

In the video, a man can be seen holding a fishing pole appearing to be walking away from the water when an alligator then emerges and charges at him.

The gator chased the man towards a paved road and stopped as he rushed away.

Some onlookers scurried to also get out of its path while others nearby stayed at a safe distance.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposal for Driftless National Park canceled.
Proposal for Driftless National Park canceled
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
You won't be hearing long siren tests every week starting July!
Outdoor warning siren schedule to change beginning July
Elba MN
Elba residents shocked to see town church lose its bell, statue
Thursdays Downtown
No Thursdays Downtown this week

Latest News

All restrooms at Rochester parks to close due to vandalism
Minneapolis, MN
‘Swiftie-apolis’: Thousands of Taylor Swift fans prepare for concert
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator charges towards man fishing in South Carolina