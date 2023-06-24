All restrooms at Rochester parks to close due to vandalism

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester announced Friday afternoon that all restrooms at city parks would close on June 23 and remain locked due to vandalism and “extreme messiness.”

Parks & Recreation will close the facilities to clean them and then keep them closed. Rochester police have collaborated with the Parks & Recreation team to respond to various instances at Soldiers Field Memorial Park and other parks across the city.

The city says there will be portable restrooms, which are less prone to incidents, located at parks.

Officials say the closure is intended to be temporary until the vandalism and messes can be reduced.

