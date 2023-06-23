WATCH: How to avoid ticket sale scams, Minneapolis previews big weekend

By Zach Fuller
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Friday’s episode includes:

  • How to avoid ticket sale scams if you’re looking for last-second tickets this weekend
  • Minneapolis officials detail and preview big weekend of events

Click the Livestream video above to watch live at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposal for Driftless National Park canceled.
Proposal for Driftless National Park canceled
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
You won't be hearing long siren tests every week starting July!
Outdoor warning siren schedule to change beginning July
Thursdays Downtown
No Thursdays Downtown this week
This is a 1977 photo of country western musician Johnny Cash.
Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience coming to Rochester

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lewiston residents advised to boil water before using
Elba residents shocked to see town church lose its bell, statue