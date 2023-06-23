Warm with isolated showers today; Thunderstorms likely this weekend
High temperatures will cool from the 80s to the 70s this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our warm spell of early summer weather continues today but with rain chances now in the weather picture. A few spotty rain showers will dot the landscape to start the day as a storm system from the west moves closer to the area. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with a handful of isolated showers and thunderstorms redeveloping in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and a light southwest breeze.
After a few spotty evening showers, we’ll have partly cloudy skies and dry weather later tonight with lows in the mid-60s.
Saturday will be seasonably warm, but much more unsettled than any weather we’ve experienced in quite a while. A line of showers from the west is expected to move into the area late in the morning, lasting for a couple of hours before fizzling out. Scattered thunderstorms will likely develop in the afternoon and linger throughout the evening. There’s a chance that some of those storms will become strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threats. A few locally heavy downpours of rainfall will be likely in the strongest storms as well. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s with a south breeze that will gust beyond 20 miles per hour in the afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night will become much more isolated as we head into Sunday. Temperatures will also take a bit of a tumble behind the approaching cold front associated with this weekend’s storm system. Expect afternoon highs in the low and mid-70s and a gusty west breeze.
The upcoming week will be much more seasonable than the week we’re wrapping up today. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70s for the most part with a few stray showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Wednesday with a slightly better chance for isolated thunderstorms next Thursday and Friday.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.