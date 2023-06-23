Rochester police asking for help identifying people at shooting scene

By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are asking for your help identifying people from the Gates of Rochester apartments on June 16.

Authorities said a dangerous fight broke out and two shots were fired around 5:30 p.m. that day. Officers are hoping to speak with people who were at the apartment complex at the time.

If you recognize the people pictured, do not approach them and contact Detective Weber at (507) 328-2897 or cweber@rochestermn.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers may issue a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this incident.

