Lewiston residents advised to boil water before using

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Lewiston is under a boil water advisory.

Following advisement from the Minnesota Department of Health, the city issued the advisory after it experienced a loss of water system pressure around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Water pressure has been restored and the distribution system is being flushed.

Testing is now underway to make sure the water system has not been contaminated.

The city of Lewiston will advise residents if water quality is safe once testing is complete.

