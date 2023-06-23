Lake City hosts 51st Water Ski Days

Lake City, Minn. (KTTC) – Water Ski Days is the signature event hosted by Lake City, Minnesota today through June 25th.

The event will showcase huge lakeside concerts, incredible water-skiing, and many more family friendly activities to celebrate 101 years as the birthplace of water skiing.

Water Ski Days will also feature a grand parade, carnival, classic car show, arts and crafts fair, beachfront park beverage garden, a 5k/10k/Half-Marathon, twilight boat parade, multitude food trucks, and spectacular views of one of the Midwest’s most scenic natural playgrounds – Lake Pepin.

If you would like more information about the event and how to get concert tickets check it out here.

