FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a dry and hot week, much-needed rain is expected this weekend. However, there will also be a threat of severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening. So if you have any outdoor activities or events this weekend, Friday evening or Sunday afternoon will be the best time to get outside. Saturday will be a First Alert Day.

Tonight, conditions will remain mild and quiet with partly cloudy skies. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s with south winds at 5-10 mph.

Severe storm outlook (KTTC)

Saturday morning will start dry, but a few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible during the mid-morning. Severe storms are not expected at that time. The best chance for severe weather will be in the afternoon and evening. Storms are expected to develop after 1 pm along the I-35 corridor and move east. Large hail and strong to damaging winds will be the primary hazards, however, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Areas along and west of HWY 52 have the greatest risk of strong to severe storms. The threat of severe weather should gradually wane after 8 pm with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms lingering overnight and Sunday morning.

Storm threats (KTTC)

Aside from lingering isolated showers Sunday morning, a quieter second half of the weekend is expected. Measurable rainfall is expected over the weekend with many areas expected to see at least 1″ with localized higher amounts possible by Sunday afternoon.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Much cooler temperatures arrive for the start of the work week with highs in the low 70s on Sunday. Afternoon highs will be more comfortable in the mid-70s Monday with partly sunny skies. Seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s will last through the midweek with continued sunshine.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.