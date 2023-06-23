Elba residents shocked to see town church lose its bell, statue

ELBA, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s been the tallest structure in downtown Elba for over 110 years, but on Thursday, the St. Aloysius Church in Elba had its bell and St. Aloysius statue removed. Many Elba residents had been attending services and events there for several generations.

“We just spent 100 or some thousand dollars here and there, and now we’re dismantling it for no reason,” said Elba Resident Charles Connelly. “I was born and baptized here, raised here, cataclysm here, married here.”

“It was shocking and sad and upsetting,” said Elba Resident Barbara Johnson. “My siblings had their weddings. All their sacraments.”

Recently, the St. Charles Borromeo discontinued weekly Sunday mass. This meant Elba’s congregants would travel to neighboring communities like St. Charles to worship, but funerals, weddings, and occasional masses were still being held at the town’s church.

Residents said they were caught completely off guard by the sight.

“I have no idea, we should’ve been informed,” Johnson said.

“I didn’t know anything about it and I think a lot of people did not know anything about it,” Elba Resident Beth Kieffer said.

“We don’t know why they’re burying us, we have no idea, it’s not fair to us, we do know that,” Connelly said.

KTTC reached out to the St. Charles Borromeo for a statement. They will have an announcement on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.