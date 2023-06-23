4 adorable lion cubs born at Buffalo Zoo

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to...
According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.(Buffalo Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The Buffalo Zoo is roaring with excitement at the arrival of four lion cubs.

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.

After their first vet visit the little lions are healthy and growing.

The mother will be away from the exhibit with her newborns and continue to care for them in private until they are strong enough to be with other lions.

The cubs have yet to be named, but they are cute!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposal for Driftless National Park canceled.
Proposal for Driftless National Park canceled
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Thursdays Downtown
No Thursdays Downtown this week
You won't be hearing long siren tests every week starting July!
Outdoor warning siren schedule to change beginning July
This is a 1977 photo of country western musician Johnny Cash.
Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience coming to Rochester

Latest News

FILE - The Starbucks sign is displayed in the window of a Pittsburgh Starbucks, Jan. 30, 2023....
Starbucks union calls strike over Pride displays, but the company calls it a misinformation campaign
East Palestine, Ohio resident Eric Cozza attends the National Transportation Safety Board...
NTSB hearing focuses on equipment that failed before fiery Ohio derailment
Anita Hooper was reportedly abducted.
Amber Alert issued for missing teen reportedly taken by masked men
Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty Season 3
This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season