WATCH: NTSB hearings on train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

By Zach Fuller
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Thursday’s episode includes:

  • The National Transportation Safety Board holds hearings as it continues its investigation into the February 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

Click the Livestream Video above to watch live at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursdays Downtown
No Thursdays Downtown this week
FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but...
Man died, another injured after being trapped in grain bin, authorities say
Proposal for Driftless National Park canceled.
Proposal for Driftless National Park canceled
Remembering Sahra Gesaade, Rochester woman killed in car crash.
Remembering Sahra Gesaade, UMR student killed in car crash
Gov. Walz Visits Madison Lake
Governor Walz highlights fishing investments in trip to southern MN

Latest News

Olmsted County to provide free nitrate testing for private wells
Olmsted County to provide free nitrate testing for private wells
KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
RPD logo
Law enforcement to celebrate ‘Night to Unite’