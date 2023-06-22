WATCH: NTSB hearings on train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Thursday’s episode includes:

The National Transportation Safety Board holds hearings as it continues its investigation into the February 3 train derailmen t in East Palestine, Ohio

Click the Livestream Video above to watch live at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.