WATCH: NTSB hearings on train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.
Thursday’s episode includes:
- The National Transportation Safety Board holds hearings as it continues its investigation into the February 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Click the Livestream Video above to watch live at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.