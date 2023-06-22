Very warm today and Friday; Rain chances increase over the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While the heat we’ve been experiencing all week long lingers in the area, humidity levels are now slowly building northward into the region ahead of a slow-moving storm system that is approaching from the west. We’ll have plenty of sunshine in the area throughout the day with some fair weather cumulus clouds in the midday and early afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s this afternoon with just a hint of a southeast breeze. The dew point temperatures will hover in the low to mid-60s throughout the day, which isn’t terribly humid for summer standards, but it will certainly be muggier than the weather we experienced earlier in the week.

Expect mostly sunny skies with high temps in the 80s today. (KTTC)

The Air Quality Alert that has been in effect since Tuesday will expire at 9:00 this evening. During the afternoon our air quality may fall into the orange range on the scale which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. The development of ozone will be the primary concern. Temperatures tonight will briefly dip back into the 60s with mainly clear skies and very light south winds.

The air quality will drop to the orange range, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups this afternoon. (KTTC)

The air quality will improve in the coming days. (KTTC)

Friday will be bright and very warm once again, but with a few thin clouds drifting into the area from the storm system to our west. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 80s with a light southwest breeze.

A stray shower or two will possibly move into the area late Friday night. Aside from that, we’ll have partly cloudy skies with overnight low temperatures in the mid-60s.

There will be a chance for a few isolated showers in the area Saturday morning with scattered thunderstorms likely developing late in the afternoon and evening. Expect partly sunny skies between those showers during the day with high temperatures in the mid-80s and a south breeze.

There will be chances of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend and early next week. (KTTC)

As a cold front pushes through the area Saturday night and Sunday, there will be more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Upper Mississippi Valley. A few breaks of sunshine can be expected on Sunday with a cool westerly breeze behind the front that will gust to 25 miles per hour. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

There will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend while temps cool to more seasonable levels in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

Temperatures next week will be much closer to seasonable levels than this week’s highs have been. Expect readings in the upper 70s to low 80s with isolated thunderstorms possible on Monday and then later in the week between Wednesday afternoon and Friday as a series of disturbances move through the region.

High temps will cool from the upper 80s this week to the more seasonable upper 70s and low 80s later in the week and for all of next week. (KTTC)

