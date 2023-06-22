Summer camp returns to Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Children staying at the Ronald McDonald house throughout the summer had the chance to take part in a three-day annual summer camp. This year’s theme was sports.

Organizers say the camp is an opportunity for the children at the house to experience summer camp during their treatment.

“These kids are here receiving care at Mayo Clinic this summer, so they don’t get to go to those opportunities back at home like summer camp, so they really look forward to this each year,” said Camp Organizer Carmen Thumann.

