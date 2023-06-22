Rain chances return for the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Air Quality Alert for southern Minnesota has been extended until Friday evening due to excessive amounts of ozone at the ground level. The alert will remain in effect until 9 pm Friday.

Tonight, conditions will remain mild and quiet with overnight temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Skies will be mostly clear with light east winds at 5-10 mph.

The heat and sunshine continue into the start of the weekend with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s Friday and Saturday. Winds will be breezy on Saturday, out of the south at 10-15 mph with gusts near 25 mph.

Some much-needed rain is set to return to our area this weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday evening and overnight as a cold front gradually makes its way through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A few storms could become strong to severe, mainly along and west of the I-35 corridor. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will linger into Sunday. Models indicate some areas could pick up 0.75″ to 1.25″ of rainfall over the weekend.

Cooler, more seasonal air will return to the region next week on the backside of that cold front. Afternoon highs are only expected to be in the low 70s on Sunday before rebounding to the mid-70s Monday.

Temperatures will remain at seasonal levels in the upper 70s throughout next week with mostly to partly sunny skies. Outside of our weekend rain chance, additional rain opportunities for next week look low, but not totally zero, with periodic stray rain chances.

