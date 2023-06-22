Peak Energy Alert issued from Austin Utilities

peak energy alert
peak energy alert(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Austin Utilities also issued a Peak Alert and are asking customers to reduce energy usage until 8 p.m. Thursday.

People can conserve electricity during the peak alert times by setting their cooling systems to at least 74 or higher if no one is home, running the dishwasher or doing laundry later in the evening, using a microwave instead of the oven to cook, and refraining from turning televisions or gaming systems on.

