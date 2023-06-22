Partnering with local nonprofit, Olmsted County invests in new family homeless shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nearly 1.1 million public school students experienced homelessness during the 2020-21 school year, according to the National Center for Homeless Education. Olmsted County is looking to address this issue by partnering with local nonprofit Family Promise Rochester.

The county’s housing department is receiving $800,000 every year for the next six years to family and youth homelessness.

“Our intention was really to expand family shelter. We hired two social workers who are embedded in the school district. There are some other programs that we’re going to be using that funding for,” Olmsted County housing stability team program manager Mary O’Neil said.

Family Promise Rochester knows just how far this funding can go. Running since 1999, the organization has housed thousands of unhoused families.

“When people think of homelessness, they think of a single person sleeping on a park bench or begging on the street. There are a lot of times where it can be a family. You just don’t see it,” Family Promise Rochester executive director Erin Sinnwell said.

Its current facility can house three families. Leaders say it’s almost always full, having to turn away families often.

Family Promise Rochester current building (KTTC)

“It’s just trying to address the issues in our community that homelessness is becoming a crisis. Our numbers are on the rise for our priority waiting list,” Sinnwell said.

The new building in Southeast Rochester has housed up to ten families at a time. It’s also handicap accessible.

“The first level would be handicapped accessible which is great, because our current shelter is not. We have had to unfortunately turn some families away,” Sinnwell said.

The goal is to keep families together through hardship.

“That has to be really hard to do. I can’t imagine myself. I have three children, and I can’t imagine having to split everybody up to be able to have a bed and a roof for the night,” Sinnwell said.

While city and county leaders continue to look for new ways to address homelessness, they’re turning to the organizations who work on the frontlines.

“They’re the experts at providing the service and we can provide the building. Hopefully we can really serve more families,” O’Neil said.

The new facility is expected to open in the fall. Right now, the Olmsted is waiting on recommendations for any improvements to the building.

