Outdoor warning siren schedule to change beginning July

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Emergency Management will change the summer testing schedule for the Outdoor Warning Siren System (OWSS) starting July 1, 2023.

For the summer (April 1 - October 31), the schedule will be changed to full 3-minute tests on every first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and “quiet” tests every Wednesday thereafter at 10 a.m. “Quiet” tests will rotate the siren head and emit a low growl for 5-10 seconds.

Additional testing will happen during Severe Weather Awareness week in April of each year.

The schedule for winter (November 1 to March 31) will not be changed. There will be 1 minute tests on the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. when the temperature is above zero degrees Fahrenheit. and “quiet” tests every Wednesday thereafter at 10 a.m.

“We don’t want to give siren fatigue. We don’t want our community members to really become immune to what the sirens mean.”

