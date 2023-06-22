Outdoor warning siren schedule to change beginning July

You won't be hearing long siren tests every week starting July!
You won't be hearing long siren tests every week starting July!
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Emergency Management will change the summer testing schedule for the Outdoor Warning Siren System (OWSS) starting July 1, 2023.

For the summer (April 1 - October 31), the schedule will be changed to full 3-minute tests on every first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. and “quiet” tests every Wednesday thereafter at 10 a.m. “Quiet” tests will rotate the siren head and emit a low growl for 5-10 seconds.

Additional testing will happen during Severe Weather Awareness week in April of each year.

The schedule for winter (November 1 to March 31) will not be changed. There will be 1 minute tests on the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. when the temperature is above zero degrees Fahrenheit. and “quiet” tests every Wednesday thereafter at 10 a.m.

“We don’t want to give siren fatigue. We don’t want our community members to really become immune to what the sirens mean.”

Olmsted County Emergency Management Director Jonathan Jacobson

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursdays Downtown
No Thursdays Downtown this week
Proposal for Driftless National Park canceled.
Proposal for Driftless National Park canceled
FILE - Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but...
Man died, another injured after being trapped in grain bin, authorities say
Remembering Sahra Gesaade, Rochester woman killed in car crash.
Remembering Sahra Gesaade, UMR student killed in car crash
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Family Promise Rochester new building
Partnering with local nonprofit, Olmsted County invests in new family homeless shelter
June 24-26
Mantorville Stagecoach Days Talks about their Event
peak energy alert
Peak Energy Alert issued from Austin Utilities
Olmsted County to provide free nitrate testing for private wells
Olmsted County to provide free nitrate testing for private wells