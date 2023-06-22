Olmsted County to provide free nitrate testing for private wells

Olmsted County to provide free nitrate testing for private wells
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) will provide free water testing for households that rely on private systems for their drinking water.

According to Olmsted County, free nitrate testing will be available at the Rochester Farmer’s Market on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Water testing event details

  • Date/Time: Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. -12 p.m.
  • Location: Graham Park, 35 Fairgrounds Avenue SE

To participate, collect a cup of water from your well in a clean plastic bag or glass container and bring it to the Rochester Farmer’s Market. Your sample will be analyzed while you wait. Olmsted County SWCD and OCPHS staff will provide results to you within 15 minutes.

Olmsted County SWCD and OCPHS staff will be available to answer questions and recommend solutions if the water samples show elevated nitrate levels.

Nitrate is a compound that naturally forms when nitrogen combines with oxygen or ozone. While nitrogen is essential for all living things, high nitrate levels (10mg/L) in drinking water could pose harmful risks, especially to infants and pregnant women.

