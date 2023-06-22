Olmsted County details Valley High Road construction project

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County has been moving forward on efforts for multiple improvements including a roundabout on CSAH 4 (Valley High Road NW) from the Jct of CR 158 and CSAH 4 to .5 mile West of 50th Avenue NW. On CSAH 44 (60th Avenue NW) from the Jct of 34th Street NW to .5 mile North of the Jct of 55th Street NW.

Thursday, Kamie Roesler joined County Commissioner Michelle Rossman and Olmsted County Public Works Transportation Construction Manager Scott Holmes.

The two shared some details about projects taking place right now, including the CSAH 4 (Valley High Road NW) and CSAH 44 Reconstruction.

